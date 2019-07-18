Passengers Leaving Texas Were All Gifted a Nintendo Switch on a Recent Flight

Now this is one heck of an airline promotion.

A flight leaving Lovefield in Dallas for San Diego had quite the surprise on board. All the passengers on board were gifted a brand new Nintendo Switch, which costs about three hundred bucks. This is a promotion for the new Super Mario Maker 2, which apparently has a deal with Southwest Airlines. Hence the free Switches.

Super Mario Maker 2 is all about creating your own Mario Level. Passengers on board were all gifted a code for the game as well. Along with this, Southwest Airlines wants people to know they made their own Super Mario Maker 2 level. If you have the game enter the course ID 39C-LQR-WLF to play today.

Southwest airlines says more Nintendo giveaways will be happening over the next month. So if you have a flight coming up on Southwest, you may get lucky.