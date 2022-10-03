Abilene Woman Arrested for Trick or Treating at 4:00 in the Morning

Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat.

Boy, do I miss trick or treating. The fact that I could put on a costume, grab a bag or bucket, and go from door-to-door asking for candy and it’s totally acceptable is awesome.

However, there are two stipulations. Number One is that the date is October 31st, aka Halloween. Number Two is that you’re a child. Yes, it’s debatable as to the age limit for trick or treating, but I think most of us can agree that you should at least be under the age of 18.

Get our free mobile app

However, Rebecca Garcia of Abilene must be in the camp of those who think it's fully acceptable for an adult to go trick or treating. In fact, it doesn’t even have to be Halloween in her mind. Hell, the calendar hadn’t even flipped to October the last time she went trick or treating.

You see, last Thursday (September 29), Garcia was going around ringing doorbells and asking for Halloween candy at about 4:15 am, according to News 4 San Antonio. That’s a tad bit early even on Halloween. Oh yeah – she was also yelling profanities at the residents presumably because they denied her a Kit Kat.

As you might expect, residents weren’t too happy about the early morning trick or treating. So, the cops were called and when they found her, she was disoriented to the extent that she didn’t know where she was and gave incoherent answers to the officers while being questioned.

Garcia was arrested for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Whether her behavior was drug-induced or the result of mental illness, let’s hope she gets the help she needs.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 30, 2022

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 23, 2022