Video of Frightening Explosion at Pasadena, Texas Chemical Plant

Video is making the rounds of the explosion that rocked a chemical plant in the Pasadena, Texas area yesterday (March 22).

KHOU is reporting the explosion happened at the INEOS chemical site just after 12:00 pm. The explosion happened when something went wrong while a truck was transferring gas from one tanker to another.

Miraculously, no one was killed and only one person was injured in the explosion. The person was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Emergency crews were able to get the blaze under control and the fire was extinguished just before 1:30 pm.

Is it just me or has there been an unusual amount of chemical plant explosions and industrial accidents, in general, here recently?

I realize those sorts of things happen from time to time, but I don’t recall a time when they’ve happened so frequently. It’s certainly possible that it seems like there’s an increase in industrial accidents due to the fact that they get a lot of attention on social media.

But I feel like I see a video of a different industrial incident every time I log on to Twitter.

Is it merely a coincidence? I don’t know. But the conspiracy theorists on Twitter don’t seem to think so.

