Bad Case of Road Rage Caught on Camera on I-35 in Oklahoma

Someone really needs their license taken away from them.

I will never understand how you could be so pissed off at someone that you would literally run your own vehicle into them. Don't get me wrong, I have been behind or next to some stupid drivers. Never in a million years would I want to wreck my own vehicle to get revenge on them. I work too damn hard for my truck and I'll be damned if I am going to intentionally wreck it.

Up in Edmond, Oklahoma, a man threw caution out the window when he was trying to intimidate another driver on I-35. I have no idea who is in the wrong at first, but it is clear. The red pickup truck is mad at the driver in the black SUV. A vehicle behind them began filming the incident, so I can only imagine what was happening before they hit record.

You can clearly see the pickup truck coming into the lane to try and intimidate the other driver. You would think that would be enough to prove their point. Nope, they weave in between traffic to get back next to them and actually force them off the road causing a really bad accident.

If you want to see a better quality video of the accident, News 9 has got it on their site. Reports are the person driving the pickup truck had a kid in their with them and was ticketed at the scene. Honestly, someone needs to review this tape and take their license away. They're clearly not fit to drive on the road.

