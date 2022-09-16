Video of the Moment a Train Slams Into an 18-Wheeler in Schertz, Texas

Security camera footage shows the moment a train slammed into a semi-truck in Schertz, Texas.

The incident happened at around 1:30 pm on Thursday (September 15). While crossing the tracks, you see the semi’s trailer bottom out and get stuck there. A few seconds later, the railroad crossing gates come down at about the same time the train lays on its horn and then hits the truck shortly after, pushing it along the tracks and out of view.

Miraculously, the men were able to get out of the truck seconds before the train hit and no one was hurt, according to News 4 San Antonio.

Joyce Zimdahl, who works at an office near the tracks, shared the full video of the accident on Facebook. She said this isn’t the first time this sort of accident has happened at the intersection. And unfortunately, other drivers haven’t been as lucky as the men in this video.

After multiple reports of trucks bottoming out at the crossing, TxDOT placed a warning sign in the vicinity, but according to Zimdahl, it’s “somewhat far from the trucks.” Some drivers either don’t notice the sign or have no choice but to take the specific route they’re told.

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that more drastic safety measures need to be taken before more people are injured or lose their lives. Hopefully, this viral video will catch TxDOT’s attention and prompt a better system of warning drivers to not attempt to cross the tracks there.

