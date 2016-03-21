Surveillance footage obtained by the Walker County Sheriff's Department may help authorities locate and identify a suspect in the abduction and murder of Texas teenager Adriana Coronado.



The 14-year-old girl was last seen alive Saturday, March 12 in Katy, Texas. A statewide Amber Alert was issued the following day.

Adriana's body was discovered Friday (March 18) in a field near the Sam Houston Parkway. She had been shot multiple times according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences . Her death was ruled a homicide.

The body of Adriana's father, Caesar Vladimir Coronado, was found Monday, March 14 n Walker County. It was burned.

The footage is grainy and doesn't provide much detail to the person authorities believe may have information about the abduction and murders. However, it does show a Ford F-150 and captures what looks like a fire starting before the man is seen running away.

"We have managed to obtain surveillance video footage from several locations," said Walker County Sheriff Clint McRae [quote via CNN ]. "We are hoping that someone observed something or can provide more information about the person seen running from one of the scenes on the video footage and can contact us with that additional information."

McRae said the man in the video is believed to be Hispanic.

The mother of Adriana Coronado, below, grieves for her loss.