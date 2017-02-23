One Dead, Two Injured in Afternoon Crash in Wichita Falls [UPDATED]

Update: The Wichita Falls Police Department says an elderly woman was killed in a head on collision in the 200 block of Loop 11 Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 2:55 pm near the intersection of northbound Loop 11 and Southwest Drive.

The driver of a pickup truck was southbound on Loop 11 and drifted into the northbound lanes, striking a Buick Century head-on. The elderly victim was reportedly a passenger in the Buick. The drivers of both the Buick and the pickup were transported to United Regional. The extent of their injuries and their identities are unknown at this time.

Original story:

At least two individuals were transported to United Regional Thursday afternoon after a serious crash on the city’s northwest side. The accident occurred around 3:00 pm near the intersection of northbound Loop 11 and Southwest Drive. The accident involved a pickup truck and a small sedan. The exact conditions of those involved or the cause are not known at this time.