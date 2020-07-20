Allen West Elected New Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A marathon session of the final full day of the Republican Party of Texas 2020 State Convention ran into the early morning hours on Monday, with Senate District caucuses voting for a number of offices.

Around 1:30am, a few Senate Districts voted on the race for Republican Party of Texas chairman between Lt. Col. Allen West and Chairman James Dickey. West picked up the support of at least five of those Senate District caucuses.

About two hours later, Allen West's supporters, and social media, began congratulating him on his win for RPT Chairman.

Chairman Dickey went ahead and conceded the race, through a social media post (which you can read below), for RPT Chairman after 4am.

West will serve a two-year term as chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, from 2020-2022.