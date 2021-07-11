Sunday afternoon, the members of the Texas State Republican Executive Committee (SREC) met to vote upon a replacement for Republican Party of Texas chairman. The outgoing chairman, Allen West, has already announced that he is running for Texas Governor in the 2022 Republican Primary.

Just after 4:30p, the news broke that former State Rep. Matt Rinaldi (pictured, above) won the SREC special election for RPT Chairman. Patrick Svitek, from The Texas Tribune, obtained the results of the election:

Matt Rinaldi -- 34 (33 votes needed to win)

David Covey --- 21

Chad Wilbanks -- 6

Bill Burch ------ 3

“I’m honored the SREC chose me to lead the Party into the ever-important 2022 election cycle,” Rinaldi said. “Republican state office holders and legislative majorities have led this State to prosperity and success. We look forward to continuing to make Texas a beacon of freedom for other states to emulate.”

Rinaldi also said to the SREC on Sunday, "We cannot lost Texas, and will not lose Texas, if we work together."

Rinaldi represented a northwest Dallas County district in the Texas House from 2015 to 2019.

Rinaldi is scheduled to discuss his plans for the RPT on Monday's edition of The Chad Hasty Show a 6:05p on the Texas Townsquare Media Network.

During his campaign over the past few weeks, Rinaldi had released the following video to his supporters:

Meanwhile, Allen West is now fully focused on the race for Texas Governor in next year's Republican Primary. So far, the announced candidates are West, Governor Greg Abbott, Don Huffines, and Chad Prather.

