Dallas-Fort Worth Woman Climbs Through Drive-Thru, Demands Ranch, Twerks on the Way Out

This woman really, really, really wanted the ranch dressing she ordered.

I get it, man. There’s nothing quite as annoying as having to go back through the drive-thru or go in the restaurant when something gets left out of your order. That’s why I always check to make sure I have everything before I pull away.

However, of all the times I have been shorted, I can proudly say that it never once crossed my mind to crawl through the drive-thru window and go into the kitchen, demanding whatever it was that they forgot to include with my order.

Which brings me to the subject of this story.

Someone working at a Jack in the Box in the Dallas-Fort Worth area made the mistake of not including ranch dressing in a woman’s order, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Rather than calmly ask for the ranch she had ordered, she decided to climb through the window and get in someone’s face to demand they give her the ranch (because apparently ranch is so important to the meal that it’s worth getting arrested and charged with assault).

And did I mention she did it in her bare feet? It’s a miracle she didn’t slip and bust her ass.

Anyway – one of the workers eventually hooked her up with some ranch, which succeeded in de-escalating the situation.

That’s when she marched right on over to the drive-thru window, hopped up on it and did a little twerking before making her exit.

Good to see folks are keeping it classy in DFW.

