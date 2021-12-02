Texas is Home to the Best College Town in the Country

This should spark some lively debate.

A school’s location is a major part of a prospective college student’s decision-making process. Some would argue that it’s just as important as the quality of the education the institution offers.

I can say from personal experience that even though I was never a traditional student, location was the number one deciding factor for me.

Get our free mobile app

My top choice of universities to attend is the University of Texas. But, with a wife and two kids there’s no way I was going to pull up roots and move to Austin. So, I chose to go to Midwestern State University right here in Wichita Falls.

Speaking of Austin, a study by WalletHub found it to be the best college city in the United States. Their conclusions were based on academic, social and economic opportunities compared across more than 400 college towns.

If you know anything about Austin, it’s an expensive place to live. However, it ranked in the middle of the list when it comes to “Wallet Friendless.” So, it could be a lot worse. Unsurprisingly, California cities dominated the list of the least wallet friendly cities.

The city received good marks for both “Social Environment” and “Academic & Economic Opportunities.” Austin is the home of one of the most vibrant social scenes here in the Lone Star State, providing students with plenty of stuff to do to get their mind off of their studies from time to time.

Top 10 College Towns and Cities

Austin, TX Ann Arbor, MI Provo, UT Orlando, FL Oxford, OH Gainesville, FL Scottsdale, AZ West Lafayette, IN Rexburg, ID College Station, TX

Texas cities fared pretty well in the study, with several being ranked in the Top 11. Get the full results and methodology details at this location.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.