How Much Matthew McConaughey Will Make as a UT Professor

The Oscar-winning actor will definitely be taking a pay cut for his new role as a full-time University of Texas professor.

As reported by KVUE, it was announced that Professor McConaughey will be making around $6,000 per semester teaching the Script-to-Screen Film Production course.

McConaughey has been serving as a guest instructor for the course at his Alma Mater since 2015, co-teaching the class with Scott Rice. McConaughey has also created the curriculum for the course:

  • Fall 2015
    • “Free State of Jones”
    • writer-director Gary Ross visited class along with producer Diana Alvarez
  • Fall 2016
    • “Free State of Jones”
  • Spring 2017
    • “White Boy Rick”
    • director Yann Demange visited class
  • Spring 2018
    • “White Boy Rick” and “The Beach Bum”
    • writer-director Harmony Korine visited class
  • Fall 2018
    • “White Boy Rick” and “The Beach Bum”
    • Yann Demange called into class
  • Spring 2019
    • “The Beach Bum” and “The Gentlemen"

For this year, McConaughey will be covering his films "The Gentlemen" and "Mud."

