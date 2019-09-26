How Much Matthew McConaughey Will Make as a UT Professor
The Oscar-winning actor will definitely be taking a pay cut for his new role as a full-time University of Texas professor.
As reported by KVUE, it was announced that Professor McConaughey will be making around $6,000 per semester teaching the Script-to-Screen Film Production course.
McConaughey has been serving as a guest instructor for the course at his Alma Mater since 2015, co-teaching the class with Scott Rice. McConaughey has also created the curriculum for the course:
- Fall 2015
- “Free State of Jones”
- writer-director Gary Ross visited class along with producer Diana Alvarez
- Fall 2016
- “Free State of Jones”
- Spring 2017
- “White Boy Rick”
- director Yann Demange visited class
- Spring 2018
- “White Boy Rick” and “The Beach Bum”
- writer-director Harmony Korine visited class
- Fall 2018
- “White Boy Rick” and “The Beach Bum”
- Yann Demange called into class
- Spring 2019
- “The Beach Bum” and “The Gentlemen"
For this year, McConaughey will be covering his films "The Gentlemen" and "Mud."