How Much Matthew McConaughey Will Make as a UT Professor

The Oscar-winning actor will definitely be taking a pay cut for his new role as a full-time University of Texas professor.

As reported by KVUE, it was announced that Professor McConaughey will be making around $6,000 per semester teaching the Script-to-Screen Film Production course.

McConaughey has been serving as a guest instructor for the course at his Alma Mater since 2015, co-teaching the class with Scott Rice. McConaughey has also created the curriculum for the course:

For this year, McConaughey will be covering his films "The Gentlemen" and "Mud."