Argument Over the Texans and Cowboys Led to a Shooting

These so-called 'fans' took their argument outside and it got ugly.

Over in Humble, Texas last night a few patrons at a local bar got into an argument. According to witnesses, the argument was about the Texans and the Cowboys. Gonna assume they were arguing as to which team was better. The two folks were asked to leave the bar and they did.

Once in the parking lot, the fight continued with one of them pulling a gun on the other. The suspected shooter was held by another bar patron until police arrived. He was checked out at the scene by paramedics because of injuries to his knees and face. He was then arrested.

The shooting victim was shot in the abdomen and is expected to survive. No names or charges have been released as of this post.