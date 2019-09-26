Oklahoma Man Uses Billboards to Profess Love for His Wife

Way to make the rest of us look bad man.

Contrary to way you may think about this story, this guy is actually not in the doghouse. You would think he did something awful and he had to make it up to her. Nope, he decided to try out a new advertising strategy. Josh Wilson has a water irrigation business up in Tulsa. He really didn't see a boost in business using the billboards so he decided to mix it up.

He decided to tell his wife how much he loved her on the billboards instead. Hey, he paid for them and can use them how he wants. He did put in the corner the logo for his business. So, still getting the word out there. People have complimented the signs and Wilson says it has helped his business.