Wichita Falls Mom Accused of Making Up Medical Problems for Her Child

This is commonly known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy. It is a psychological disorder marked by attention-seeking behavior by a caregiver through those who are in their care.

Sadly, the people who have Munchausen syndrome don't think they're doing anything wrong. However, this forces unnecessary medication and potential surgery as well on the child. Police believe Megan Gee of Wichita Falls may have done something similar to this to her child. She was charged with causing bodily injury to a child.

Gee's son is only four-years-old. Medical examiners say the child has spent 33% of their life in some sort of medical facility. The child has been put on 77 different medicines and hospitalized or taken to a doctor’s office 227 times, according to the affidavit. Doctors insisted her son was showing no symptoms of anything she was claiming was happening to her son.

From 2016 to 2017, three different doctors filed reports with the CPS. One of those was Dr. Kenneth Sultemeier at Clinics of North Texas in Wichita Falls. Megan allegedly comes in saying her son was vomiting and had diarrhea. Doctor Sultemeier said that the boy was showing no signs of either of these.

Megan would also drive to Fort Worth for hospital visits claiming her son was having seizures. Tests also turned up negative for anything she was claiming. At one point in 2016, she claimed her son was not eating and doctors placed a feeding tube in the child. The doctor who did this was unaware of Megan's previous investigations from CPS.

That doctor now says if he was aware of this investigation, he would not have done the surgery. “If a mother tells you, ‘My child is not eating, he does all these things,’ and you’ve exhausted all the other possibilities, then a feeding tube is a way to get nutrition to a child that refuses to eat or can’t eat or vomits everything they eat,” Doctor Hunt said.

Megan Gee was arrested Wednesday in Wichita Falls and was charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child. She is accused of injuring her son through medical child abuse and has since bailed out on $25,000.