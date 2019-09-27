Five Wichita Falls Massage Parlors Raided in Prostitution Bust

Update: All five suspects arrested now identified

We now have the identities of all five women arrested in Thursday's prostitution bust: Bilen Thi Nguyen (Lucky Spa);Aria Le (Spring Touch Spa); Xiu Zhen Lin (Joyou Massgae); Leann Ngu (Magic Massage); Rosie Alkhatib (Wellness Center Spa)

We are working to obtain the mugshots of the other suspects at this time.

Original story:

Wichita Falls Police served warrants on five 'massage parlors' in Wichita Falls on Thursday.

KFDX reports that five women, described as 'foreign nationals', were arrested in connection with the investigation. As of Friday morning, only one of the five has been identified. 48-year-old Leann Ngu is charged with prostitution. No bond has been set as of Friday morning.

Multiple warrants were served at Spring Touch Spa at 2407 Kemp Blvd, Magic Massage and Spa at 3308 Kemp, Wellness Center Spa at 912 Scott Ave, Joyou Massage at 4822 Kemp and Lucky Spa at 3701 Sheppard Access Rd. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.