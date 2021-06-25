Arlington Teen Brings Dancing And Smiles To Same Corner Every Day

He simply says, "I would want people to know how to be happy."

Jaylan Ford, an 18-year-old in Arlington, can be found almost every day at the intersection of South Cooper and Pleasant Ridge Road, dancing up a storm and bring smiles to the faces of drivers passing by.

According to WFAA, Jaylan has pretty much set up a permanent residency at this intersection. All he needs are his earbuds, his favorite music, and he's off to the races.

It doesn't seem to matter if it's 100 degrees, raining, even snowing, it's just something he loves to do.

You see, Jaylan is autistic and walking and dancing are a habit that he can't seem to break.

While he has endured some childhood bullying in the past, most of the regular drivers down this street now know to expect him and he brings a smile to their faces. Some of the drivers are saying that seeing him out there dancing on the median just makes their day and while at first they thought it was a little weird, now it's just a normal part of their routine.

Jaylan's walking started on a middle school track, then grew to exploring the neighborhood, and somewhere around last November he ended up settling in at the intersection near Parks Mall in Arlington. Now that he's 18 and a high school graduate, Jaylan has a day job as a sign spinner, but his real love is bringing smiles to the faces of the drivers at his favorite intersection.

His mother, Alena Moore, is just happy that her child is happy. She does worry sometimes, but trusts her son to be as careful as he can. With all of the drive-by friends that he sees every day it's a safe bet that if anything did happen they'd be right there to help.