UPDATED: 6:42, Saturday, August 31st, 2019

According to The Washington Post, the shooter was a white male in his 30s who hijacked a mail truck and began shooting randomly. There are law enforcement personnel among the injured, the Post reports.

UPDATED: 6 p.m., Saturday, August 31st, 2019

A shooter was killed at a movie theater in Odessa according to CBS 7.

The Midland Police Department says that an active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. The department says that there is no active shooter at this time.

Odessa Police now says at least 21 shooting victims, plus five confirmed dead. Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate.

Original Story

Saturday afternoon, Texas DPS, Midland and Odessa Police, along with additional law enforcement agencies, responded to multiple shootings in the Permian Basin.

Sites of the shootings includes parts of Interstate 20, a Walmart, a movie theater, and a Home Depot.

CBS News is reporting at least 30 people shot as of 4 p.m., Saturday afternoon (August 31st). Midland Police are urging citizens to stay away from certain areas in town.