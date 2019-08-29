Starting this weekend, men with no social skills will have to find another way to pick up women.

Among the multitude of new laws going into effect this weekend is a law prohibiting the sending of an unwanted explicit photo via text, social media, dating app, email, etc. Gov. Abbott posted a video to Twitter announcing the new law,

According to KVUE, House Bill 2789 makes the offense a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine.