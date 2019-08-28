Texas Has Some of the Worst Drivers in the Country According to a New Study

We don't have a lot of traffic in Wichita Falls, but we still have bad drivers.

A new study is basically telling me what I already know. People in Texas don't know how to drive. Congratulations Texans, you're not the worst. That would go to Mississippi. Texas is in a three-way tie for fourth place in the country with Florida and Nevada. So how did we get here?

We have the ninth most traffic tickets in the entire country. We average in the middle for DUI's at 3.79 per 1,000 drivers. The percentage of insured drivers is 85.90%, the 15th lowest rate for this metric in the study. In terms of vehicle fatalities in the Lone Star State, 1.40 people are killed per 100 million vehicle miles driven.

I would say my biggest thing in Texas is people not knowing the rules of the road. My biggest pet peeve is the left lane is for passing ONLY. Not sometimes, not when you feel like it, for passing ONLY. How hard is this concept? Pretty hard for a lot of you in Wichita Falls. I see it every day on my drive home from work. If I have to zig-zag around you, you're a terrible driver.