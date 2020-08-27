ATM Stolen from Union Square in Wichita Falls

Police responding to a burglar alarm at Union Square Credit Union in Parker Square at around 4:00 a.m. today found that someone had ripped the ATM open.

The WFPD say that the crime was committed using a stolen car. The thieves wrapped chains around the ATM and then used the car to open it and remove the cash drawers.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the ATM open and loose bills blowing around the parking lot.

The empty drawers and the stolen vehicle were later found in the city. No arrests have been made at this time.

While it’s not known exactly how much cash was stolen, the crime is currently listed as theft under $300,000.

According to Texoma’s Homepage, the police believe the theft is part of a rash of ATM thefts that have recently occurred in Texas and Oklahoma.