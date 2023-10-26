North Texas Police Searching for Man Who Stole Beer and Pepper Sprayed Clerk

Really, man?

It’s bad enough to walk into a convenience store, grab a case of beer, and walk out without paying for it. But for some reason, this guy felt the need to add insult to injury.

Here’s the thing – most convenience store clerks and retail outlet employees are strongly discouraged from intervening when they catch someone shoplifting. Sure, there are those who will take matters into their own hands and try to apprehend a shoplifter, but most will not.

And my best guess based on the below video is that the clerk had no intention of trying to stop the guy stealing the beer. However, I could be wrong.

There’s no audio in the video, so he may have said something to the thief. But it looks to me like the clerk was just minding his own business, checking out another customer.

So, I think our beer thief just wanted to cause a little chaos. And hopefully, someone will recognize him and give the Irving Police Department a call. The fewer people like that there are running around out there, the better.

So, if you have any information as to the identity of the guy, call 972-721-2430 or 972-273-1010 (24 hours) or email Investigator Brown at smbrown@cityofirving.org. Reference case #23-25088.

