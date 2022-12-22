Smash and Grab at Wichita Falls Pizza Hut Last Week [VIDEO]

Looks like someone knew where to get the goods at Pizza Hut.

Looks like Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is sharing video of an incident that took place last week at the Pizza Hut off Seymour Highway. Which is the closest Pizza Hut to my house. You mess with my Pizza Hut sir or madam, you're now on my s*** list. Right before Christmas too, Santa is watching you know.

It looks like last Thursday just after one in the morning. Someone decided to break in. Now what's the plan here? Screw it, trash can through the front door. Glass shatters like Stone Cold is entering the place and of course since the handle is in the middle of the door. They duck under, which means glass falls on top of them.

The suspect was able to get into the safe, within a matter of seconds by the way, and get away with an unspecified amount of cash. If anybody happened to witness anything last week from this incident, Crime Stoppers could use your help right now.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Just remember to whoever did this, NO ONE out Pizza's the Hut. We will find you.

