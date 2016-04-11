Talk about a sight for sore eyes.

This little boy battling vision problems was outfitted with glasses to help him see. And when he did? Boy, was he excited when he got a glimpse of his mother.

According to the YouTube description:

Our son Leopold was recently diagnosed with a rare disorder called Oculocutaneous Albinism (OCA). This affects the coloring of his skin, hair, and eyes and leaves him with extremely impaired vision. But today he received his glasses....and can now see the world clearly for the very first time.

They say there's a bond that forms when a mother holds her baby for the first time. This clip proves that bond is as strong as ever.

Aww, go ahead and wipe that tear you feel dripping down your cheek. You know you want to.