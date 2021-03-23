Backdoor Theatre Announces Auditions for Summer Youth Musical

After a year of almost nothing happening, it's really great to see things begin to take place again in Wichita Falls. One of the upcoming events is the Summer Youth Musical 2021 at Backdoor Theatre, and auditions are coming up soon.

This year's performance will be Calvin Berger by Barry Wynes. Auditions will be held on April 18th and 19th and performances will be weekends, July 9th through the 17th.

Auditions are open to current middle schoolers and high schoolers enrolled in the Theatre Program and Summer Youth Musical graduates who participated in 2019.

As can be expected in this age of COVID, things will be done just a little bit differently this year. Each auditionee will need to preregister for an audition slot and arrive on time. They will then audition, get feedback, and leave so that the area can be sanitized before the next person auditions. Callbacks will be scheduled as need. The show will be directed by Charlotte Dameron and the Youth Programs Team.

Backdoor Theatre describes this summer's musical this way.

Based loosely on Edmond Rostand's play Cyrano de Bergerac, Calvin Berger is the hip and hilarious story of unrequited feelings, love notes, and physical insecurity among four high school seniors. At a contemporary high school, Calvin Berger is smitten by the beautiful Rosanna, but he feels insecure because of the size of his nose. Rosanna, in turn, is attracted to the good-looking newcomer, Matt, who is painfully shy and inarticulate around her, although the attraction is mutual. Hoping to get closer to Rosanna through his eloquent love notes, Calvin offers to be Matt’s “speech writer,” all the while ignoring the signals of attraction from another girl, his best friend, Bret. ​When the deception unravels, everybody’s friendship is seriously jeopardized, but Calvin eventually realizes that his preoccupation with his appearance had led him astray, and his eyes are opened to Bret, who'd been there all along.

Due to the small cast size and the ever-present threat of someone needing to isolate for a period of time this show will be double-cast from the start.

If that sounds like something your child would be interested in and you'd like to set up their audition time, details can be found on Backdoor Theatre's website.

