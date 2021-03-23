Iceland Volcano Eruption Great For Drone Video and Hot Dogs

When 50,000 small earthquakes occurred over three weeks, Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano came back to life after being still for 900 years.

In the year 1121 an eruption like this may have been cause for alarm and fear. In 2021 it's just another excuse to break out your new drone with the 4k video camera and see what you can come up with from a bird's eye view.

Journey Iceland put this video together and it's been mesmerizing viewers all around the globe.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano is located about 25 miles Southwest of Reykjavik on the Reykjanes peninsula.

According to LiveScience.com, this would be considered a small eruption and is far enough away from major population centers that it really poses little threat to surrounding inhabitants. While reasonably close to Iceland's Keflavik International Airport, neither the ash plume nor the lava flow are expected to cause any problems. It just smells really bad when you get close.

That minimal threat is probably why some of the scientists who were observing and documenting the event brought some hot dogs with them and tried to cook them on the cooling lava flow so they could have a hot meal while on location.

Who says scientists don't know how to have a good time?

Geophysicists say that this may signal a new eruptive period with this volcano that may last centuries with eruptions coming anywhere from 10 to 100 years apart.

While I don't remember hearing of anyone cooking hot dogs on the sidewalks, it won't be long and we'll be able to fry an egg on one here in Wichita Falls.