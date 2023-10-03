Why Fort Worth Maybe the Best Halloween Town in Texas

Just a few weeks away from my favorite holiday of the year and apparently Fort Worth is the place to be for the big night.

So I was just curious what folks consider the best Halloween town in Texas and according to several online polls. Six cities made the top of the list. After breaking them down, I think Fort Worth has some of the best activities. Here is what you can take part in this year.

Fort Worth Stockyards Ghost Tour

The Fort Worth Stockyards are infamous for it's haunted past. From the Wild West days, many are said to still be haunting certain parts of the area. Many bars, hotels, and restaurants have tales of paranormal activity. Probably the most famous ghost tour you can take is offered by Cowtown Winery who even have their own ghost wine.

Hangman's House of Horrors (Longest Haunted House in Texas)

Texas is home to MANY haunted houses but for over three decades. The longest haunted house is at 4400 Blue Mound Road in Fort Worth. The story of the Hangman that has haunted this place goes like this.

They say it was a brisk October night back in 1882 when an angry lynch mob finally put an end to the murderous rampage of Hezekiah Jones, a man known simply as the Hangman. When the sun fell, he would stalk his victims along the banks of the Trinity River and hang them until dead. By his rope, one hundred twenty people died.

That hangman now haunts this residence along with several other Texas legends. Stop on by and see if you can make it all the way through.

Cutting Edge Haunted House (Voted Best in the Nation)

When you look up best haunted houses in the country. Cutting Edge at 1701 E. Lancaster Ave in Fort Worth is typically somewhere in the top ten of every list. Considered one of the most intense haunted houses in Texas. "Located in a 100-year-old abandoned meat packing plant in a section of Fort Worth historically dubbed as “Hell’s Half Acre,” the Cutting Edge Haunted House is built upon a foundation of fear." It takes almost an hour to get through the whole thing.

Boo at the Zoo (Fort Worth Zoo)

Another place that is voted as one the best in the country every year is the Fort Worth Zoo. Not only can you see one of the best zoos in the country. The last weekend before Halloween. Several different Halloween activities take over different parts of the zoo. Trick or treating, hay maze, pumpkin patch, just to name a few. The zoo will have a lot going on, check out the full schedule here.

Sure, every Texas town has some sort of awesome Halloween activity going on. But if you want real paranormal experiences, awesome haunted house, or a not so scary experience for the little kids. Fort Worth has a little bit of everything for you.

