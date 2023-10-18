Look Inside One of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in North Texas

I like to think I’m a pretty tough old boy, but I’m not sure I have the guts to take a stroll through this haunted house.

Here’s the thing – I'm always glad I did it after I come out of a haunted house. But the anticipation of what lies within and the potential cardiac arrest after getting the hell scared out of me while waiting to enter makes my blood pressure rise.

And that’s the good thing about social media.

In most cases, you can at least get a glimpse of the terror that awaits inside the haunted house before you plop down the money on a ticket only to turn tail and run once you catch a glimpse of the chainsaw-wielding maniac chasing people out the exit (and in case you’re wondering, yes, I’ve contemplated doing just that).

Of course, you’re not a big chicken like me. You’re the type that would never miss the opportunity to experience a top-notch haunted house.

In that case, I recommend making the trip to Plano to experience Dark Hour Haunted House, ranked among the best haunted houses in the country by the Haunted Attraction Association. The high-end haunted house uses Broadway-quality lighting and sound to deliver a next-level experience to haunted house lovers.

Ready to take the plunge? Learn more on their official website.

