Nightmare on Main Street is Ready to Give You a Scare this October in Vernon

October is the best month of the year because we get awesome haunted houses. Over in Vernon, Nightmare on Main Street is ready to terrify you.

So many great Halloween activities are taking place across Texoma right now. If you want to make the trip over to Vernon, Nightmare on Main Street is open Fridays and Saturdays throughout the rest of the month. Since Halloween falls on a Monday this year. That final weekend in October, they will be open four straight days so you can enjoy a fright on Halloween night.

Now the fine folks at Nightmare on Main Street know that haunted houses can be a little intimidating to the little kids in your life. So they're doing something called 'scaredy cat hours'. On October 15th and the 31st, from 5 until 6, folks can enjoy a less intimidating haunted house. For the full experience, you can check out on the weekends from 7:30 until 10.

You can buy tickets in advance online, but just a friendly reminder it is cash only on site. So bring some cash and an extra pair of underwear just in case. Stay tuned for more Halloween activities throughout Texoma. Remember though, we do have some actual haunted places throughout Texoma. Check out the video above and let me know of your favorite creepy place to visit in October in Texoma.

I will not be trying to piss off any ghosts anytime soon, so I will just stick with the dude jumping out trying to scare me in a mask.

