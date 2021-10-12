Texas is Home to One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country

If you think you’ve got the guts to navigate the scariest haunted house in the Lone Star State, make the trip to Houston.

While there are a ton of scary haunted houses here in North Texas alone, I set out to find out exactly which haunted house was considered the scariest in Texas (in other words, I googled “scariest haunted house in Texas”).

One of the names that kept popping up was Purgatory Scream Park, so I dug a little deeper.

The park is located in Kingwood, just north of Houston. Formerly known as “The Kingwood Asylum,” Purgatory is ranked among the best haunted houses in the United States. After watching a few videos, it’s easy to see why.

For one thing, it’s the largest haunt in the state of Texas. It takes anywhere from 30-40 minutes to walk through all 27,000 sq. ft. of the park. Can you imagine 40 minutes of being on edge the entire time? That would be tough for even the most seasoned haunted house veteran.

If you’re brave enough to try your hand at taking a walk through Purgatory Scream Park, it’s open from 7:30 – 11:30 pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through November 6.

The Characters of Purgatory Scream Park

