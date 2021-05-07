Beware of New U.S. Postal Service Scam

The scammers are back at it with a new way to try and steal your information.

Fox 44 News is reporting that the U.S. Postal Service has issued a warning concerning recent phishing emails and text message smishing attempts.

The alert, which went out on Tuesday, warned of fake texts and emails about deliveries:

These messages are prompting unsuspecting consumers to confirm their personal delivery information by clicking a link or downloading an attachment, that, when opened, can activate a virus and steal information such as usernames, passwords and financial account information.

The Postal Service does not send text messages or emails concerning deliveries, so if you ever get one, delete it immediately.

Here are a few tips the USPS offered to protect yourself from identity theft:

Never click on a link or open attachments in a suspicious email

Be skeptical of “once in a lifetime” offers and “urgent requests”

Unless you initiated the contact, never share your information with anyone

Keep your computer’s antivirus software updated

Use unique, secure passwords and never use the same password on multiple sites

Make sure the sender's address is their official address by looking it up online

Spelling and grammar mistakes are coming in phishing and smishing attempts

Hover over hyperlink descriptions to make sure they match their supposed destinations

Ensure the lock symbol indicating a secure website shows up in your browser

If you suspect that you’ve been on the receiving end of a smishing or phishing attempt, make a report at this location.

