Wichita Falls Police Warn of New Scam Targeting Local Businesses

Wichita Falls police are warning the public, especially local businesses, about a new scam making the rounds locally.

According to police, the scam typically begins with the scammer calling a business and convincing an employee that they are with corporate offices or are detectives investigating bad business practices, embezzlement, or other crimes being committed by the owner or General Manager.

The scammer then has the employee get on their cell phone and not hang up as they listen to everything going on in the background. The scammer eventually convinces the employee to take all of the money out of the register and leave the business. The employee is then told to put the money on green dot cards or something similar and then send pictures of the card numbers so the scammer can access the money quickly.

Police are urging businesses need to speak to their employees about this ongoing scam ASAP and put procedures in place to effectively mitigate loss. If you have any questions about a particular situation contact the Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-761-7792.