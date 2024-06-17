WARNING: Scammers are Posing as Wichita Falls Police Officers

The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning of a new scam in which scammers pose as officers.

A scammer recently called a local media member and claimed to be a sergeant with the WFPD. The scam artist went as far as to use the name of an actual sergeant with the department.

The caller claimed the person had an outstanding arrest warrant and requested payment by phone. Fortunately, the person recognized the scam and didn’t fall for it.

Get our free mobile app

The WFPD wants to remind citizens that it will never request you pay a fine over the phone.

If you receive a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be with the WFPD, hang up immediately and call them at 940-761-7792.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week June 14, 2024 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week June 7, 2024 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash