Wichita Falls Police Remind Citizens to Beware of Tax Scams

Now that tax time is here, WFPD wants to remind citizens that scammers will be trying to steal your money and identity.

Scammers commonly try to scare people into paying money by saying they have a warrant for your arrest or will claim police are watching your home.

They will even try to get victims to pay them for owed taxes or will pose as a tax preparation service and request money up front to prepare your tax return. They sometimes ask for personal information in order to “verify” your identity before doing your taxes.

You should report any suspicious communications to the IRS and police as soon as possible.

Go here for more info on how to know it’s really the IRS calling or knocking on your door.