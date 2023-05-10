Scammers May be Using the Allen, Texas Shooting to Steal From People

The depths that scammers will sink to never cease to amaze me.

You would think that there would be a line that even the lowest of the low wouldn’t cross. But sadly, that’s not the case.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a warning to alert donors of the need to be careful when donating to crowdfunding sites in the wake of the tragic mass shooting that occurred last Saturday (May 6) at the outlet mall in Allen, according to KHOU.

Apparently, scammer scumbags have found crowdfunding sites to be fertile ground for doing their thing. Monica Horton of the BBB says the scammers will use photos and family names without the family’s permission to lure people into falling for their scam.

In fact, crowdfunding scams are becoming so common that the BBB has created a page on their website that provides tips for potential donors to consider prior to making a donation. I don’t know about you, but I lose a little more faith in humankind every time I read something like that.

As pathetic as it is, this is the reality we have to live with. Good-hearted people who just want to help those who are suffering through an unthinkable tragedy have to be careful about the causes they give their hard-earned money to.

And that’s a damn shame.

