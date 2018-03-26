Blue Bell Combines Two Flavors For Their Latest Ice Cream Concoction

Texans lose their minds whenever Blue Bell does anything. Remain calm and go get your hands on the latest flavor from the proud Texas company.

If you're all about Blue Bell, prepare yourself for Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream . Sounds like a little bit of every popular Blue Bell Flavor and it sort of is. It starts out with the traditional Blue Bell milk chocolate ice cream. Instead of traditional cookie dough, this is actually peanut butter cookie dough. Wouldn't be cookie dough ice cream without those chocolate chunks, don't worry they're in there as well.

Blue Bell says they're shipping these out to stores this week, so keep an eye out for them. This is a limited time flavor, so if you see it I would recommend buying it. Who knows how long it will last. It is going to be available in half-gallon and pint sizes.