Texas Toddler Accidentally Shoots 7-Month-Old Baby

Police were called to a Temple, TX home this week responding to reports that a 4-year-old boy had accidentally shot a 7-month-old baby.

A spokesperson for the Temple Police Department stated that the woman who called police, believed to be the mother of at least one of the children involved, was the only adult in the house at the time of the shooting. Officials have yet to release information about what kind of firearm was used, or how the 4-year-old got the gun, but they believe the shooting to be accidental and the baby was conscious and breathing when it was taken to McLane Children's Hospital.

Newsweek reports that neighbors said that the infant was covered in blood and seemed lifeless when carried from the home by emergency responders and placed in the ambulance. One neighbor, Adrian Martinez, told reporters that a similar incident happened to his family,

I'm not there to judge them, but in my family, it happened once with my cousin. My cousin killed accidentally my other cousin. It happens. Accidents happen.

Reporters also noted that there was a sign at the house that read, "The average response time of a 911 call is 23 minutes. The response time of a .357 is 14 hundred feet per second."