House Fire in Lawton Turns Deadly

An explosion reportedly set off a deadly blaze at a home in Lawton.

KSWO reports that neighbors heard the explosion and found a home in the 4500 block of SW G Ave on fire. Firefighters pulled two victims from the blaze. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other died a short time later at a Lawton hospital.

It took about half an hour to get the blaze under control. Officials on the scene told KSWO the home is a total loss. There is no word on the exact cause of the reported explosion.