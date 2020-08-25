Body Discovered Outside of Wichita Falls Home, Police Investigating It as a Possible Murder

This would be the fourth homicide inside city limits for the year.

Wichita Falls police responded to a possible shots fired call early this morning on Hamlin Avenue. Police discovered a body in some shrubs outside of a home. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old William Wright. Very little information is know about this case so Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward for any information which could lead to an arrest of a suspect in this crime.

If you know anything about this case, Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward $500 for any information that comes in for the next 48 hours. If you have any information that could help officials in this investigation, call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers anonymously at (940) 322-9888. With board approval, you could earn up to a total of $3,000.

The shots fired call came in around 2:30 this morning and the body was discovered by Wichita Falls police around 8:30 in the morning.