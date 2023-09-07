Texas Ranks Among the States with the Most Road Rage Incidents

Those of us who reside in the Lone Star State are well aware of the road rage problem we have here.

I have posted commentary on a ton of road rage videos over the last few years. And it seems as though it’s getting worse every day.

Not that the road rage problem is anything new. I experienced it first-hand when I lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex over 20 years ago. No, I didn’t come to blows with the driver I accidentally cut off, but we came close.

Now that I’m much older and wiser, I do everything in my power to avoid getting into any sort of altercation. If I make a mistake in traffic, I quickly own up to it and apologize.

And if another driver does something to anger me, I will cuss them under my breath and go about my way. No amount of stupid driving is worth fighting over.

However, it’s crystal clear that not everyone sees it that way.

According to a study by Forbes, road rage incidents are on the rise across the United States. Road rage shootings, in particular, are up 135% from 2018. That’s a staggering statistic.

The good news for Texans is that the study found the Lone Star State doesn’t have the highest percentage of confrontational drivers.

The bad news is that Texas is ranked in the Top 10, coming in at Number 9 on the list.

The 10 States With the Most Confrontational Drivers

Arizona Rhode Island West Virginia Virginia Oklahoma Alabama Connecticut Illinois Texas Ohio

