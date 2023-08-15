Truck Slams Into Car in Wild Texas Road Rage Incident
We may need to rethink the whole “Drive Friendly – The Texas Way” slogan.
Seriously, people have lost their minds on the roads here in the Lone Star State. I get it. The are way too many bad drivers here.
But no matter how inconsiderate or impatient drivers may be, it’s not worth risking your life over.
There’s also the fact that your road rage may lead to a person who isn’t involved being injured or losing their life. I certainly wouldn’t want to have to live with that.
Fortunately, no one who was near the two vehicles who were playing bumper cars on a highway somewhere here in Texas got sucked into their road rage. That’s the only positive thing I can say about the incident in the below video.
I feel like most of the road rage videos I come across involve people coming to blows on the side of the road. And in some instances, guns are pulled.
Those types of incidents are bad enough. But speeding down the highway and trying to wreck one another is just asking for the worst possible outcome.
Now, I’m not sure if anyone involved in the incident was injured or lost their life. But I’m 100% that the entire incident could have been avoided.
