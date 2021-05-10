Trump Endorses Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

Get our free mobile app

If you were wondering if former President Donald Trump would get involved in Texas elections, you got your answer today. On Monday, former President Donald Trump endorsed Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for re-election.

In a short release, the former President said that Patrick has "stood up for Life, Liberty, the Second Amendment, Border Security, and more.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is a great fighter for the people of Texas. He has stood up for up for Life, Liberty, the Second Amendment, Border Security, our Military and our Vets, and our God-given Freedoms. He has governed by conservative principles of LOW TAXES and careful spending, always doing what is best for his great State and for America. Texans should re-elect him! He is outstanding and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

The Lieutenant Governor responded to the endorsement calling the President's endorsement an "honor".

I am very proud of what I have accomplished as Lt. Governor — from passing dozens of pieces of legislation that affirm our Texas values of life, liberty, freedom and the Second Amendment, to historic education reforms, property tax relief, securing the border and shoring up our transportation and water infrastructure. With your help, we can continue to fight against Democrats and their policies and keep our state moving forward."

No official candidates have announced whether they will challenge Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in the upcoming Republican Primary, though current Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been linked with possibly challenging Patrick or Abbott for Governor. Democrat Mike Collier has announced he will run for Lt. Governor.