Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Endorses Kevin Sparks For Texas Senate

It did not take long for Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to officially announce his support for a candidate in the race for Texas Senate District 31. On Monday, Patrick announced his endorsement of Kevin Sparks for the job.

Kevin Sparks is the president of Discovery Operating, Inc. and announced in August that he would be running in the Republican Primary for SD 31. Earlier this month, Sparks won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Senate District 31 is a large district that extends from the Panhandle through parts of the South Plains and into the Permian Basin. In his endorsement, Patrick said that Sparks' understanding of the "unique challenges" of the industries throughout the district make him the best person for the job.

“Kevin Sparks is the right person for that job. Kevin has deep roots in the district with the business experience, intellect, and common sense to represent the great people of West Texas in the Texas Senate. “Kevin understands the unique challenges facing farmers and ranchers in West Texas, as well as what is needed to make sure our state’s energy industry remains a powerful economic force. He is the best-qualified candidate for this seat. “West Texas and the Panhandle are home to freedom-loving Texans. Kevin will be their champion. He is a patriot who will fight for the conservative values of West Texas.

Senate District 31 will have a new Texas Senator as Texas State Senator Kel Seliger announced last Wednesday that he would not seek re-election. Seliger has served in the Senate since 2005. Seliger and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick often butted heads in the Senate.

Sparks appeared on the The Chad Hasty Show earlier this month. You can listen to that interview here

