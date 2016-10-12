Burkburnett Man Attacked and Beaten Unconscious by Mother and Her Two Kids

They say that blood is thicker than water, and last week in Burkburnett , a family came together to draw some blood from one members former roommate.

According to KFDX, a 19-year-old Burkburnett man claims that he was attacked by his former roommate while walking to his apartment. While trying to fight back, he ended up getting punched in the back of the head. The second attacker was no stranger. It was the roommate's mother.

The victim claims that 44-year-old San Juana Deleon's punch made him fall to the ground. That's when the beating turned into a family bonding event. Deleon crawled on top of the victim and pinned him to the ground. While Mom held the victim down, the former roommate and his sister took turns hitting and kicking the man.

After the man was knocked out, the family drove away. The landlord for the apartment came to help the man and later confirmed to police that what she saw happen was the same as his story.

Deleon was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. It's unknown at this time if any charges have been pressed on her kids. It's also unknown what provoked the family reunion of violence against the victim.