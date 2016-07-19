Police Investigating Burkburnett Motorcyclist Death After Suspicious Crash With Tanker Truck

One man died Monday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a parked 18-wheeler in Electra.

Just before 1:00 pm, 55-year-old Brian Brown of Burkburnett ran off the road and collided with an unoccupied tanker truck on West Front Ave.

A witness said Brown was traveling at a high rate of speed and it did not appear as though he used his brakes or attempted to slow down before crashing.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Electra Police Chief Michael Dozier said Tuesday that the scene is not being investigated as an accident.