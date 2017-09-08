Burkburnett Woman Sentenced to 45 Years in Horrific Abuse Case

On Wednesday, it took a Wichita County jury 11 hours to convict her on 16 counts of injury to a child, but sentencing was swift for Sara Anne Woody on Thursday. Woody will have to serve at least half of a 45-year sentence before she is eligible for parole.

Back in March of 2016, investigators with the Burkburnett Police Department were looking into allegations of child abuse involving two boys, then ages 12 and 7. The 24-year-old woman and her husband, Jonathan Darrell Woody were arrested following interviews with both boys and physical exams revealing injuries from the abuse.

Jonathan Woody was eventually charged with three counts of child endangerment and an additional charge of tampering with a witness after police say he instructed one of the victims to give a false account of his injury. Sarah Woody is the children’s step-mother.

Both Sara and Johnathan Woody were indicted in August of last year. Sara Woody was accused of locking the boys in a closet, withholding food, forcing the boys to drink a vinegar concoction to make them throw up for sneaking food, forcing them to like a dirty toilet and various other abuses.

A grand jury no-billed Jonathan Woody of one the three charges he originally faced. He was released on bond on the remaining charges. There is no immediate word on if or when Jonathan Woody will face trial. Sara Woody was also reportedly pregnant at the time of her indictment.