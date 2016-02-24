Business Owner Requires All Employees to Carry a Gun [POLL]

Here's a unique spin in the debate over gun control.

The owner of an aviation insurance company with offices throughout Georgia has issued a mandate that his employees have a gun license and be armed .

Lance Toland, of Lance Toland Associates, gives his staff a gun known as the Judge after they obtain the license.

Toland instituted the new policy after he got wind of some burglaries and other crimes in the area. He also said it's a precautionary measure, since most of his employees are women.

While this decision is sure to spur a lot of talk, Toland says the feedback he's gotten has been positive. "A lot of my clients are, I hate to say, high fiving me when they hear about this, but they think it's one of the best things that they've ever heard for a company to mandate gun ownership and to be licensed and be responsible."