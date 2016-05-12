Cajun Fest 2016 Is Moving Indoors Due To Potential Severe Weather

With the threat of storms in Wichita Falls on Saturday, Cajun Fest will move from downtown to indoors this year. The event will now be held at the J.S. Bridewell Agricultural Center instead. Tickets are still the same and will work at the new location. The times for the event will not change.

Here's the press release from Downtown Wichita Falls Development

We have been keeping a close eye on the weather and it is looking like we will have heavy rain on Saturday, May 14. Downtown Wichita Falls Development and the Elks Lodge met Thursday morning and decided to move the festival to the ARENA side of the J.S. Bridewell Agricultural Center, 111 N. Burnett.

When: 12pm - 10pm

Where: J.S. Bridwell Ag Center, 111 N. Burnett

Cost: $5 in advance; $10 at the gate; kids 12 and under are free