Food and Fun for All at Cajun Fest This Saturday

Laissez les bon temps roule r in downtown Wichita Falls with Cajun Fest this Saturday!

Don't miss out on the fun of the 12th annual Cajun Fest this Saturday, April 27th. Gates open at 11 a.m. and there will be plenty to do with crawfish races, a mascot dance-off, amusement rides, games, activities and more.

You can't have a Cajun Fest without some authentic Cajun food and there will be plenty of that with a crawfish boil, etouffe, jambalaya, a gumbo cook-off and who knows what else, so be sure to bring your appetite!

Cajun Fest Food - photo by Dave Diamond

Of course there's a great lineup of live music featuring several local bands including Everything In Between, Downtown Royalty, Deep In It with Malford Milligan, and this year's feature performer, the Tejas Brothers to finish things off in true Tex-Mex style.

Cajun Fest, like the other downtown events, is designed to bring awareness to, and help the revitalization of our historic downtown Wichita Falls. It also serves as a fundraiser for Downtown Wichita Falls Development and other nonprofits. Downtown merchants will be open for shopping on Saturday and the event lasts all day, so go early, get a wristband so you can come and go as you please, then enjoy the day visiting the surrounding museums, galleries, and shops.

Tickets are $7 in advance; $10 at the gate, and kids 12 and under get in FREE!

Advance tickets are available at Market Street, United Supermarkets, 8th St. Coffee House, The Iron Horse Pub, SAFB ITT Office, and downtownwf.com . Special group rates are available for orders of 20 or more.