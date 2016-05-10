Canadian Dating Site Embraces Donald Trump Haters

Aside from opinions on black jellybeans, there may nothing more polarizing than Donald Trump, who some feel is tearing people apart more than bringing them together.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has his fair share of detractors, which one dating site hopes to use to bring people looking together -- especially those mulling over the possibility of moving north of the border.

Maplematch.com , which launched this year, says it "makes it easy for Americans to find the ideal Canadian partner to save them from the unfathomable horror of a Trump presidency."

Playing on Trump's now omnipresent "Make America great again" slogan, Maplematch's catch phrase is "Make dating great again."

"As Barack Obama said during Justin Trudeau’s official welcoming ceremony at the White House, ‘we’re two different countries, but we’re like one big town,’” CEO Joe Goldman told Global News . “Our side [of] this ‘town’ happens to have a megalomaniac trying to seize power, so we’re naturally concerned."

There is no anti-Trump organization involved with Maplematch, which Goldman says has a wait list as the site gears up to begin matching people looking for love -- and perhaps a less frightening man to lead the free world.

Trump isn't the first presidential hopeful whose name has been connected with dating. A website looking to connect Bernie Sanders' supporters has also been launched, helping people desperate to feel the Bern .